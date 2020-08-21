Popurrí deportivo para el fin de semana: Champions, tenis y NBA
El domingo se define el campeón de la Champions League entre PSG y Bayern Munich.Todo el cronograma del fin de semana.
NBA – Playoffs
22:00 Los Angeles Clippers – Dallas Mavericks (DIRECTV SPORTS)
SÀBADO
ATP Masters 1000 – Cincinnati
12:00 Primera ronda (ESPN)
20:00 Primera ronda (ESPN)
NBA – Playoffs
19:00 Houston Rockets (2) – Oklahoma City Thunder (0) (ESPN)
21:30 Los Angeles Lakers (1) – Porland Trail Blazers (1) (ESPN)
DOMINGO
ATP Masters 1000 – Cincinnati
12:00 Primera ronda y segunda ronda (ESPN)
NBA – Playoffs
14:00 Boston Celtics – Philadelphia 76ers (ESPN)
16:30 Los Angeles Clippers – Dallas Mavericks (ESPN)
22:00 Denver Nuggets – Utah Jazz (DIRECTV SPORTS)
Champions League – Final
16:00 PSG – Bayern Munich (ESPN 2 y FOX SPORTS)
Segunda división de España – Final por el ascenso
17:00 Elche – Girona (DIRECTV SPORTS)
LUNES
ATP Masters 1000 – Cincinnati
18:00 Primera segunda ronda (ESPN)
NBA – Playoffs
19:30 Indiana Pacers – Miami Heat (DIRECTV SPORTS)
22:00 Los Angeles Lakers – Porland Trail Blazers (ESPN)
