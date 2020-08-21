DEPORTES

Popurrí deportivo para el fin de semana: Champions, tenis y NBA

El domingo se define el campeón de la Champions League entre PSG y Bayern Munich.Todo el cronograma del fin de semana.

NBA – Playoffs

22:00 Los Angeles Clippers – Dallas Mavericks (DIRECTV SPORTS)

SÀBADO

ATP Masters 1000 – Cincinnati

12:00 Primera ronda (ESPN)

20:00 Primera ronda (ESPN)

NBA – Playoffs

19:00 Houston Rockets (2) – Oklahoma City Thunder (0) (ESPN)

21:30 Los Angeles Lakers (1) – Porland Trail Blazers (1) (ESPN)

DOMINGO

ATP Masters 1000 – Cincinnati

12:00 Primera ronda y segunda ronda (ESPN)

NBA – Playoffs

14:00 Boston Celtics – Philadelphia 76ers (ESPN)

16:30 Los Angeles Clippers – Dallas Mavericks (ESPN)

22:00 Denver Nuggets – Utah Jazz (DIRECTV SPORTS)

Champions League – Final

16:00 PSG – Bayern Munich (ESPN 2 y FOX SPORTS)

Segunda división de España – Final por el ascenso

17:00 Elche – Girona (DIRECTV SPORTS)

LUNES
ATP Masters 1000 – Cincinnati

18:00 Primera segunda ronda (ESPN)

NBA – Playoffs

19:30 Indiana Pacers – Miami Heat (DIRECTV SPORTS)
22:00 Los Angeles Lakers – Porland Trail Blazers (ESPN)

