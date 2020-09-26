DEPORTES

Una agenda redonda: vuelve a jugar Messi y Leeds de Bielsa va por otro triunfo

En España, Barcelona empieza la Liga frente a Villarreal. En la Premier, el equipo del Loco se mide ante Sheffield United. Además, la NBA. Repasá todo el cronograma deportivo del fin de semana.

SÁBADO

Liga de España – Fecha 3

08:00 Alavés – Getafe (DIRECTV SPORTS)

11:00 Valencia – Huesca (DIRECTV SPORTS)

16:00 Betis – Real Madrid (DIRECTV SPORTS)

Premier League – Fecha 3

8:20 Brighton – Manchester United (ESPN2)

11:00 Crystal Palace – Everton (ESPN2)

13:30 West Bromwich – Chelsea (ESPN2)

Liga de Italia – Fecha 2

10:00 Torino – Atalanta (ESPN 3)

13:00 Cagliari – Lazio (ESPN)

13:00 Sampdoria – Benevento (FOX SPORTS 2)

15:45 Inter – Fiorentina (ESPN 2)

Liga de Francia – Fecha 5

12:00 Saint Etienne – Rennes (FOX SPORTS)

16:00 Marsella – Metz (ESPN 3)

NBA – Final conferencia oeste

22:00 Denver Nuggets (1) – Los Angeles Lakers (3) (DIRECTV)

DOMINGO

Liga de España – Fecha 3

07:00 Osasuna – Levante (FOX SPORTS)

11:00 Atlético Madrid – Granada (DIRECTV SPORTS)

13:30 Cádiz – Sevilla (FOX SPORTS 2)

16:00 Barcelona – Villarreal (ESPN 2)

Premier League – Fecha 3

08:00 Sheffield United – Leeds United (ESPN 2)

10:00 Tottenham – Newcastle (ESPN 2)

12:30 Manchester City – Leicester City (ESPN 2)

Liga de Francia – Fecha 5

8:00 Bordeaux – Niza (Fox Sports 2)

16:00 Lorient – Lyon (DIRECTV)

Liga de Italia – Fecha 2
10:00 Hellas Verona – Udinese (FOX SPORTS 2)

13:00 Crotone – Milan (FOX SPORTS)

15:45 Roma – Juventus (ESPN)

Roland Garros

10:00 Primera Ronda (ESPN)

11:00 Primera Ronda (ESPN3)

NBA – Final conferencia este (de ser necesario)

20:30 Boston Celtics (1) – Miami Heat (3) (ESPN)

LUNES

Roland Garros

6:00 Primera Ronda (ESPN y ESPN3)

12:00 Primera Ronda (ESPN3)

Liga de Italia – Fecha 2

13:00 Udinese – Spezia (FOX SPORTS)

Premier League – Fecha 3

16:00 Liverpool – Arsenal (ESPN2)

